Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising
In brief

Over 2800 more employees in a year in Monaco

By Sarah Incari
Published on 22 March 2024
1 minute read
monaco-employees
Fontvieille is Monaco's main business district - © Monaco Tribune
By Sarah Incari
- 22 March 2024
1 minute read

The number of employees in the private sector rose to 58,326 in 2023, according to figures published by IMSEE – Monaco Statistics.

Advertising

Monaco appears to have risen to the attractiveness challenge. In 2023, an extra 2,089 hommes et 765 femmes were salaried workers, compared to 2022, according to data provided to IMSEE by Monaco’s social security authorities. Of the total 58,326 employees recorded in 2023, most work in the scientific and technical activities sector, followed by accommodation and catering, with construction in third place.

As is only logical, cumulative work hours also rose over the year, by exactly 5,5% compared to 2022, to 103 million. The study also reports a total number of 6,357 employers.

The typical profile of a private sector employee

Still in the private sector, there are more men than women (62% vs 38%), and the average age is 42.4. In terms of nationalities, French workers are on the top step of the podium (61%), Italians in second(15%) and Portuguese employees in third (7%). A total of 140 nationalities were recorded. Monegasques represent only 2% of the Principality’s private sector employees.

Births, marriages and deaths: how Monaco’s population changed in 2023

Roughly in step with the nationality figures, 80% of salaried workers live in the Alpes-Maritimes, 11% in Monaco and 9% in Italy. The full report is available via this link.