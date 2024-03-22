Over 2800 more employees in a year in Monaco

The number of employees in the private sector rose to 58,326 in 2023, according to figures published by IMSEE – Monaco Statistics.

Monaco appears to have risen to the attractiveness challenge. In 2023, an extra 2,089 hommes et 765 femmes were salaried workers, compared to 2022, according to data provided to IMSEE by Monaco’s social security authorities. Of the total 58,326 employees recorded in 2023, most work in the scientific and technical activities sector, followed by accommodation and catering, with construction in third place.

As is only logical, cumulative work hours also rose over the year, by exactly 5,5% compared to 2022, to 103 million. The study also reports a total number of 6,357 employers.

The typical profile of a private sector employee

Still in the private sector, there are more men than women (62% vs 38%), and the average age is 42.4. In terms of nationalities, French workers are on the top step of the podium (61%), Italians in second(15%) and Portuguese employees in third (7%). A total of 140 nationalities were recorded. Monegasques represent only 2% of the Principality’s private sector employees.

Roughly in step with the nationality figures, 80% of salaried workers live in the Alpes-Maritimes, 11% in Monaco and 9% in Italy. The full report is available via this link.