With the summer season kicking off on Sunday 27 March, Nice Côte d ‘Azur Airport is promising a network of destinations close to pre-pandemic levels.

With the arrival of spring and the good weather, many people from the Côte d’Azur and Monaco are looking to take a break and get away for a few days. Nice Côte d ‘Azur Airport has some good news for them, having just announced an “extensive network” for the summer season, with more than a hundred destinations, including eight long-haul flights to forty-one countries.

Figures that raise a smile and inevitably remind us of life before the pandemic. As an indication of a return to normal and resumption of traffic, Terminal 1 will reopen on Sunday 27 March, the launch of the summer season coinciding with the clocks going forward. This means no fewer than one hundred and six destinations will be directly connected to the Riviera (see inset).

Seven new destinations from Nice

As popular as ever with Côte d’Azur travellers, long-haul flights will be making a comeback this year, with no fewer than eight direct connections. For pond-hoppers, Air Canada and Air Transat will be providing a flight from Nice to the Montreal hub, while Delta Airlines will serve New York JFK daily. La Compagnie and United Airlines will connect Nice to Newark, also on a daily basis.

Bahrain, Kuwait and Dubai will also be featured, via Gulf Air, Kuwait Airlines and Emirates. Nice Côte d ‘Azur airport is the second largest airport hub in France in terms of long-haul seats, with some 380,000 seats on offer.

Key figures :

107 destinations (18 in France, 89 abroad)

52 companies represented

41 countries connected (31 in Europe, 3 in North Africa, 2 in North America, 5 in the Middle East)

In 2019, 121 destinations were available in 44 countries

The region already has a strong appeal, which is confirmed by the introduction of new routes out of Nice. Seven new destinations will now be accessible (Bahrain, Heraklion, Cluj, Reykjavik, Southampton, Tirana and Valencia), with five airlines operating for the first time (Condor, Icelandair, Fly One, United Airlines and Gulf Air).

“Despite the restrictions linked to the geopolitical situation, the strength of the summer programme at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport marks a new step towards a return to normality, which is both necessary and important to enable our region to re-establish an indispensable and sustainable economic and cultural activity,” explained Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Board of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur.