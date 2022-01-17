Icelandair will be running direct flights to Reykjavik out of Nice airport from summer 2022.

Are you one of those plan-ahead types who are already looking at where to go for their summer vacation? Good news: following on from Belgrade, Naples, Tirana and Cluj, Nice Airport is further expanding its range of destinations this year.

On 14 January 2022, Icelandair announced that a direct flight is to connect Nice to Reykjavik, the Icelandic capital. The flight schedule runs from 6 July to 27 August.

Iceland, a dream destination

Why fly to Iceland this summer? First of all because it’s the ‘mildest’ season on the Nordic island (between 10 and 15 degrees in August…). But above all because this small country provides a huge concentration of spectacular landscapes, with geysers, glaciers and hot springs.

Icelandair tells us it is also the best time of year to observe the Minke whale. The cetacean is particularly present in Icelandic waters between May and September.

The details: flights between Nice and Keflavik Airport will take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with departures at 23:25 and arrivals at 16:25. The average flight time to Iceland is 4 hours and 9 minutes. As far as fares are concerned, you should expect to pay at least 200 euros return, depending on your chosen dates.