Births, marriages and deaths: how Monaco’s population changed in 2023

The Monegasque population includes a relative majority of people aged 65 and over.

The Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE – Monaco Statistics) has published demographic statistics about the Principality’s population. Here are a few notable developments.

68 new Monegasque citizens in 2023

104 additional Monegasques

In 2023, Monegasque population numbers rose by 104, +1.1% compared to the previous year. 54.3% of them are women and 45.7% are males. It is clear that the population is ageing, as in most Western countries. In Monaco, the average age increased by 0.3 years compared to 2022, reaching 45. The over 65s represent 27% of Monegasques, a larger share than the other four categories.

© IMSEE

104 births versus 71 deaths

The year 2023 saw 104 Monegasque babies come into the world, 12 more than the previous year. The Principality also registered a decrease in deaths, 71 this year as against 85 in 2022. Life expectancy has increased slightly over the period 2020-23. Although there is a different trend depending on gender. Women’s life expectancy increased by 1.3 years while men’s dropped by 0.5 years compared to last year’s figures.

Fewer weddings

While the year 2022 saw an increase in marriages involving at least one Monegasque (100), in 2023 the figure dropped by 21% with 69 marriages. In contrast, the number of divorces, which for 4 years had been stable at around 33, fell to 20 in 2022.