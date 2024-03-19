68 new Monegasque citizens in 2023

Acting Mayor Camille Svara welcomed some thirty "new Monegasques" to the wedding room at the Town Hall. © Monaco Town Council

On Thursday, around thirty “new Monegasques” were welcomed at Monaco Town Hall.

The traditional reception is organised by the municipality in honour of people who have acquired Monegasque nationality over the previous year, either by law or by Sovereign Order.

In the Town Hall wedding room, Camille Svara, acting mayor in the absence of Georges Marsan, welcomed the guests “to the great Monegasque family,” before presenting them with symbolic gifts, including a reproduction of the original document of the Monegasque national anthem, written in 1931 by Monegasque poet Louis Notari. Members of the Town Council were also present, and the reception concluded with the anthem, performed by the Rainier III Academy Children’s Choir.

This brings the total number of Monegasque nationals registered on 31 December 2023 to 9,790. 67% of them obtained Monegasque nationality by descent, 19% by marriage and 14% were naturalised by Sovereign Order.

