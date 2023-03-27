Bal de la Rose 2023, 100% Bollywood

Prince Albert II, Princess Caroline and her children were present for the major event, as well as the international singer-songwriter Mika.

It is the opening event of the season every year in the Principality: the traditional Bal de la Rose (Rose Ball) was held in the Salle des Etoiles on Saturday evening, March 25. With a 100% Bollywood decor, designed by Christian Louboutin, the 800 guests were treated to a colourful show, featuring the dance troupes of Kamal Kant, Megha Jagawart and Punit Pathak, as well as the internationally famous singer-songwriter Mika. Also among the guests were tennis player Gaël Monfils and his wife Elina Svitolina.

Indian dances, traditional songs and shimmering costumes filled the stage. The famous tombola, hosted by Stéphane Bern, made a lucky few very happy, with eight prestigious prizes up for grabs over the course of the evening, such as an 18-carat white gold and diamond necklace signed by Chanel, overnight stays in Société des Bains de Mer hotels, a flight in a private jet, or Louboutin pumps made from fabrics sourced from the sari archives of Indian couturier, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

© Monte-Carlo SBM

You may remember the Bal de la Rose is organised in support of the Princess Grace Foundation, which helps the families of hospitalised children. Several members of the Princely Family were present, as every year, starting with Prince Albert II, but also Princess Caroline, President of the Foundation, and her children Pierre and Andrea Casiraghi – accompanied by their wives Beatrice Borromeo and Tatiana Santo Domingo – Charlotte Casiraghi, as well as Princess Alexandra of Hanover, along with her partner Ben Sylvester.

Also figuring among the guests were the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, as well as Stéphane Valeri, who took part for the first time in his capacity as President of the Société des Bains de Mer.