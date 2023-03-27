Princely Couple attends Monte-Carlo Woman of the Year Award

Three women received the prestigious award.

The Monte-Carlo Woman of the Year Award was presented on 24 March in the Hôtel Hermitage’s Salle Belle Epoque. Among those present for this eleventh edition, on the theme of ” The global and transversal impact of digitalisation and technology in society “, were Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, as well as the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, the Italian Government’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Maria Tripodi, and Ornella Barra, Chief Operating Officer – International Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Over 200 people filled the venue for the ceremony, which was held in conjunction with the Monaco Women Forum earlier in the day.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace © EdWrightImages

Under the High Patronage of the Sovereign and under the Honorary Presidency of Princess Charlene, the event, which was created by journalist Cinzia Sgambati-Colman in 2012, gives rise to the presentation of an international award every year. The award is sponsored by the Walgreens Boots Alliance, recognising and celebrating women from around the world who have made extraordinary achievements in their personal or professional lives.

Outstanding winners

Zimi Sawacha from Italy received the Monte-Carlo Woman of the Year Award 2023. Associate Professor in the Department of Information Engineering at the University of Padua, she also co-founded the start-up BBSoF s.r.l and developed the ACL Quick check patent.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

With more than 240 published articles to her credit, her research work focuses on the biomechanics of human movement, particularly for professional athletes, and the prevention of ruptured cruciate knee ligaments, as well as on musculoskeletal modelling applied to Parkinson’s disease.

Monegasque resident Manila Di Giovanni received the Monte-Carlo Woman of the Year Award 2023 for her achievements in the Principality. At just 22 years old, this student of the International University of Monaco founded and now runs DWorld, a technology start-up that has created the first virtual twin of a country.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Already the winner of several awards, she is currently the youngest techno-preneur and technology visionary based in Monaco. Manila’s long-term mission is to build smarter, greener, futuristic cities in the Metaverse, starting with Monaco and Malta.

Finally, Leanne Roberts, from Singapore, received the Monte-Carlo Woman of the Year Special Award. Entrepreneur and start-up consultant Leanne Roberts co-founded She Loves Tech, the world’s largest start-up competition and conference for women-led technology start-ups.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Operating in 72 countries, She Loves Tech has onboarded more than 13,000 start-ups who, by taking part in its programmes, have raised more than $300 million, which were then invested in companies that are changing the world in the fields of health, finance and climate. The company also helps women entrepreneurs to succeed.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The three winners were present at the Monaco Women Forum, which featured debates on the role of digitalisation at a time of transition to a green economy and even to a near-zero cost society.

The theme of this new edition enabled speakers to share their expertise and the progress made in their field, such as cyber security, technology for health, finance and digital assets, and a virtual economy for smart city development.