What we know about 2025’s Rose Ball

This year, the famous Bal de la Rose (Rose Ball) will be held on 29 March at the Sporting Monte-Carlo.

The Sunset Ball edition will take place at the Sporting Monte-Carlo, in the prestigious Salle des Étoiles. The event is chaired by Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline and organised by Monte-Carlo SBM.

Every year, the funds raised by the charity event go to the Princess Grace Foundation, which supports people in need and underprivileged children. As in the previous edition, journalist and presenter Stéphane Bern will officiate at the raffle.

For the fourth year running, designer Christian Louboutin will be orchestrating the event, an evening of elegance and solidarity.

The theme is… still a mystery

After the Roaring Twenties in 2022, Bollywood iconography in 2023 and a disco atmosphere in 2024, expectations for 2025 are high and surprises are no doubt in store. Among the early revelations about this year’s event was an image shared on Instagram by Françoise Dumas, the even’t’s organiser, although she didn’t give any specifics on the main theme.

However, the dress code does call for formal dress: black tie for gentlemen and evening dress for ladies.

Princess Caroline, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene at the 2024 Rose Ball © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The previous edition was on a disco theme. The event took place on 23 March in the Salle des Étoiles at the Sporting Monte-Carlo. Princess Caroline gave Christian Louboutin a creative free rein. The room was filled with mirror balls and decorated in shades of fuchsia. Around 800 guests attended.

Drag queens Shangela and Chad Michaels performed hits by Donna Summer and Cher. Choreographer Sadeck Berrabah and his dancers kept the audience entertained. Cabaret artist Charly Voodoo put on a great show to bring the event to a close.

