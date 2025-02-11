Monaco's Best
Photos

Prince Albert II inaugurates new Mediterranean exhibition

Published on 11 February 2025
Prince Albert II exposition Monaco
Prince Albert II with Maria Betti, President of the Dante Alighieri non-profit © Axel Bastello - Prince's Palace, Monaco
- 11 February 2025
On Thursday 6 February, Prince Albert II headed to the Galerie des Pêcheurs, under the Oceanographic Museum, to inaugurate an exhibition that is a hommage to the Mediterranean Sea.

It features Monaco, Nice, Venice, Istanbul and Corsica, as seen from the sky: through these impressive images, Méditerranéa takes us on a journey through the long and complex history of the Mediterranean Sea.

Prince Albert II exposition Monaco
Impressive satellite photos © Axel Bastello – Prince’s Palace of Monaco

The exhibition describes the history, beauty, people and myths of the Mediterranean Sea through 26 impressive satellite photos.

Exposition Monaco Prince Albert II
Corsica, seen from the sky © Monaco Tribune

The main aim is to raise awareness of the ecological issues facing the ‘Big Blue’, particularly global warming.

Maria Betti, President of Dante Alighieri: “It’s a travelling exhibition whose purpose is to demonstrate the beauty of the Mediterranean, its myths, civilisation, urban development…  We’ve tried to put together a 2-month exhibition to give the public who come through the gallery an idea of the importance of the Mediterranean Sea.”

Prince Albert II exposition Monaco
26 photos are displayed in the Galerie des Pêcheurs © Axel Bastello – Prince’s Palace, Monaco
Prince Albert II exposition Monaco
The Mediterranéa exhibition will run until 30 March © Axel Bastello – Prince’s Palace, Monaco

A stone’s throw from the Oceanographic Museum, Méditerranéa and its magnificent photos can be seen in the Galerie des Pêcheurs until 30 March.