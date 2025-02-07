Monaco's Best
Princess Caroline opens “AGORA, la place du musée” exhibition

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 7 February 2025
1 minute read
Princesse Caroline Villa sauber
Princess Caroline with Björn Dahlström, Director of the NMNM, Benjamin Laugier, Curator of the exhibition © Michaël Alesi - Prince's Palace
President of the Board of Directors and the Acquisitions Committee of the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco, Princess Caroline explored the “AGORA, la place du musée” exhibition at the Villa Sauber. 

Through this third LAB, the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco is exploring the museum’s role as a place for transmission and experimentation. The exhibition showcases recent acquisitions, works by artists in residence and innovative teaching methods.

Princess Caroline: A life dedicated to expanding Monaco’s cultural influence

True to her commitment to culture, Princess Caroline welcomed the initiative, which reinvents the museum as a space for reflection and creation. Open to the public until 4 May 2025, the exhibition also features a programme of meetings, screenings and performances, promoting dialogue between heritage, contemporary creation and new audiences.

Princesse Caroline Villa sauber
© Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace
Princesse Caroline Villa sauber

Princesse Caroline Villa sauber
Princess Caroline along with Lionel Beffre, Minister of the Interior, Björn Dahlström, Director of the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco, Benjamin Laugier, Exhibition Curator © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Practical details

Every day from 10 am to 6 pm (July and August: 11 am to 7 pm)
Price: 6 euros
Free for under-26s, school groups and Monegasques.
Free entry every Sunday

