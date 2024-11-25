Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline attend private 40th anniversary concert at Princess Grace Irish Library

Left to right: HRH the Princess of Hanover, Peter K. Murphy, Library Trustee, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco and Paula Farquharson, Director of the Princess Irish Library. All photos © Axel Bastello / Prince's Palace

Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline inaugurated the Princess Grace Irish Library (PGIL) as a tribute to their mother, along with their father Prince Rainier III on 20 November 1984. 40 years later to the day they attended a private concert there.

Students from the Académie Rainier III performed at the concert, as well as renowned traditional flute player Dr Fintan Vallely. They sang and played songs from the music collection that Princess Grace curated, and which is housed at the PGIL.

Students from the Académie Rainier III performing for VIP guests including Prince Albert II and Caroline, Princess of Hanover.

The young students rehearsed the songs throughout the 2023/2024 school year, and recorded them in June 2024. They are included, thanks to QR codes, in the commemorative book to mark the library’s 40th anniversary. Library Trustee Peter K. Murphy presented both Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline with a copy of the beautiful book, which contains many photos of their mother and her family visiting Ireland.

Mr Peter K. Murphy (Library Trustee) presenting a copy of the 40th anniversary commemorative book to Prince Albert II.

Left to right: Mark Armstrong (Library trustee), Ambassador Anne-Marie Boisbouvier (Library Trustee & Ambassador of Monaco to UNESCO), HRH the Princess of Hanover, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, Peter K. Murphy (Library Trustee/Retired Ambassador), Michael Tierney (Deputy Ambassador of Ireland to France & Monaco), Ambassador Maguy Maccario Doyle (Monaco’s Ambassador to the USA) and Pierre Joannon (Retired Consul General of Ireland to France for 50 years and former Library Trustee)

Princess Grace Irish Library: “What’s the story?”

Following the private concert held at the library in the presence of HSH Prince Albert II and the HRH Princess of Hanover, a lunch was held to fundraise for the library, hosted by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation.

Guests at the lunch were treated to a short film by the Institut Audiovisuel de Monaco about Princess Grace and her Irish connection, and Irish music played on the traditional flute by Dr Fintan Vallely.