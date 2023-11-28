Peille now has an avenue Prince Rainier III

Prince Albert II and Princess Stpéhanie were present to unveil the plaque.

On Saturday, November 25, the Sovereign and Princess Stéphanie were in Peille to pay tribute to their father, Prince Rainier III, as part of the centennial celebrations of his birth.

With many figures from Monaco and the Alpes-Maritimes present, they both unveiled the inaugural plaque of the new avenue Prince Rainier III, which leads to Monte Carlo Golf Club. The decision was unanimously voted on 7 August by the Peille Municipal Council at the suggestion of the mayor, Cyril Piazza.

“The idea came about quite simply. In Peille, we had squares and different places with names of Monaco Princes and Princesses, but we didn’t have anywhere for Prince Rainier III. The idea came to rename what was known as the ‘route du golf’ as ‘avenue Prince Rainier III de Monaco’ ,” the mayor told Monaco Info.

A highly symbolic name. As a reminder, in 1957 Prince Rainier III acquired his family’s secondary residence in the town, to which he was very attached. The Builder Prince even donated an organ from the chapel in the Prince’s Palace to Peille parish, which is now administered by the archdiocese of Monaco, even though it belongs to the Nice diocese.

Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie paid tribute to their father, Prince Rainier III – © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

The new name was also an opportunity to recall the long-standing relations between Peille and the Principality. They date back to the 12th century, before the Grimaldis established sovereignty in Monaco, at a time when the Peille consuls had ceded their rights on the Rocher to the municipality of Genoa. In 2019, and in memory of strengthened links over the centuries, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene unveiled the plaque marking the municipality’s membership of the Grimaldis of Monaco Historic Site Network, before receiving the solemn distinction of honorary citizens. Cyril Piazza, who presented branches from centennial olive trees to the Prince, is also the current president of the French National Association of Grimaldi Historic Sites.