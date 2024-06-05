Prince Albert II test drives Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck

On Tuesday of this week, the Sovereign had the chance to take the impressive American manufacturer Tesla’s Cybertruck for a spin around the streets of the Principality. A unique opportunity afforded by the major upcoming car show, Top Marques.

It’s a first in Europe! The Cybertruck has just ‘hit the road’ in Monaco! To coincide with the prestigious Top Marques supercar show, the futuristic pick-up with its angular lines and extraordinary dimensions will be on display until Thursday evening (6 June) at the Grimaldi Forum before heading off again on its European tour.

Advertising

An extraordinary location for an extraordinary vehicle: the Place du Casino. This is where the Director of Tesla France, Mathieu Lenglin and the Director of Top Marques, Emeric Garcia met up with Prince Albert II for the truck’s unveiling. The Sovereign had the privilege of being the first official Cybertruck driver in Europe, as he tried it out in the streets of the Principality.

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

Prince Albert II follows footsteps of Prince Albert I to Spain