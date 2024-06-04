Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Photos

Prince Albert II follows footsteps of Prince Albert I to Spain

By Killian Masurier
Published on 4 June 2024
1 minute read
Prince Albert II visiting the Prince Albert I Rock Art Centre in Spain © Axel Bastello/ Prince'sPalace
Prince Albert II visiting the Prince Albert I Rock Art Centre in Spain © Axel Bastello / Prince's Palace
By Killian Masurier
- 4 June 2024
1 minute read

The Sovereign travelled to Cantabria in Spain, to visit the Prince Albert I Rock Art Centre, on May 31, 2024.

The centre, in the town of Puente Viesgo, showcases the history of the region’s archaeological excavations as well as Prince Albert I, a pioneer of the discoveries. Prince Albert II unveiled a commemorative plaque in the presence of María José Sáenz de Buruaga, President of the Government of Cantabria, Alejandro Sáez García, Mayor of Puente Viesgo, Catherine Fautrier, Ambassador of Monaco to Spain, and other local dignitaries.

Advertising

He then inaugurated the temporary exhibition, ‘Albert I of Monaco, Prince of Prehistory’, created in partnership with the Palace Archives and Monaco’s Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology. Accompanied by the centre’s director, Roberto Ontañón, the Prince also discovered the permanent exhibition, which is devoted to prehistory.

The visit concluded with the signing of an agreement between Monaco’s Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology and the Cantabrian Governments, aimed at strengthening scientific and cultural cooperation in the field of prehistory.

Advertising »

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace