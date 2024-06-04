Prince Albert II follows footsteps of Prince Albert I to Spain

The Sovereign travelled to Cantabria in Spain, to visit the Prince Albert I Rock Art Centre, on May 31, 2024.

The centre, in the town of Puente Viesgo, showcases the history of the region’s archaeological excavations as well as Prince Albert I, a pioneer of the discoveries. Prince Albert II unveiled a commemorative plaque in the presence of María José Sáenz de Buruaga, President of the Government of Cantabria, Alejandro Sáez García, Mayor of Puente Viesgo, Catherine Fautrier, Ambassador of Monaco to Spain, and other local dignitaries.

He then inaugurated the temporary exhibition, ‘Albert I of Monaco, Prince of Prehistory’, created in partnership with the Palace Archives and Monaco’s Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology. Accompanied by the centre’s director, Roberto Ontañón, the Prince also discovered the permanent exhibition, which is devoted to prehistory.

The visit concluded with the signing of an agreement between Monaco’s Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology and the Cantabrian Governments, aimed at strengthening scientific and cultural cooperation in the field of prehistory.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace