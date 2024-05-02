Top Marques unveils major exclusives from next edition

The must-see Top Marques motor show will be back in the Principality from 5 to 9 June, inside the 10,000m² Grimaldi Forum. Here’s what’s in store!

The programme for the 19th edition of Top Marques Monaco was revealed during a press conference held at the Monte-Carlo Casino this week. A total of eleven exclusive supercar launches will be unveiled to the public during the show, including the latest Aston Martin New Vantage V8, McLaren Artura Spider, Porsche Macan Electric as well as models such as the Bertone GB110, the Laffite Automobili LM1 and the Tedson Motors Porsche Targa.

An unmissable event full of automotive innovation

Each model promises spectacular innovations, exclusivity, and rarity – a car lover’s and collector’s dream. “I have to say that it’s getting harder and harder to find real gems. Every year, my team and I go to great lengths to find the finest models and to source vehicles that still inspire,” says Stéphane Colmart, Managing Director of Groupe Segond Automobiles Monaco, who will be presenting the latest models by Bugatti, Lamborghini, Audi, and Abarth.

@ Top Marques Monaco

Among these exclusive launches, the keys to the new Audi RS6 GT Avant will be handed over during the show to GMK, Top Marques’ ambassador. He will become the first to own the model in Europe. “The end of the combustion engine is in sight, and this RS6 GT is really important because it will be the last 100% combustion model, and there will be only 660 of them worldwide,” he explains. The famous entrepreneur and automotive content creator will also be on hand for a session of autographs, games and discussions on Saturday, June 8.

Stéphane Colmart and GMK at the Top Marques press conference © Direction de la Communication/ Etienne Dang

A 100% Ferrari auction

For the second time, the show is partnering up with MonacoCarAuctions to run a 100% Ferrari auction with 40 cars and parts, which will take place on Saturday, June 8. Also for sale, in addition to the extremely rare cars, will be collector’s pieces and accessories, such as the moped used by Michael Schumacher at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix in 2004 with its access badge to the paddock, an electric kart used and signed by Charles Leclerc, or a world exclusive photograph of the start of the Monaco GP in 1956 with Juan Manuel Fangio in the foreground.

This year’s new features

In response to strong demand from visitors, a space will be set aside solely for watches, fine jewellery and art, featuring a dozen prestigious brands.

Top Marques will also present world premieres from the worlds of motorcycling and yachting, such as a Fiat Abarth boat or a Frauscher x Porsche yacht.

For this new edition, with twice the number of tickets available as last year, Top Marques has decided to donate two euros from each ticket sold to the Monaco Disease Power charity.

In partnership with the National Education department, a drawing competition will be run to design the future mascot of the show. The winning entry will be manufactured, then featured at the next edition in 2025.

Also, Top Marques will have the opportunity of presenting Tesla’s CyberTruck, a first for a European motor show. Do note however that it will only be at the Forum from Wednesday to Thursday evening before heading off on its European tour.

The programme and tickets are available on the Top Marque Monaco website .