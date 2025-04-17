Monegasque Pavilion in Osaka, just a click away

Just press a button, and you’ll be whisked away to the Monaco Pavilion at the Osaka World Expo 2025, thanks to a bold digital initiative that is redefining access to this global event.

Combining diplomatic tradition and technological innovation in this way, Monaco is announcing its presence at the Osaka World Expo while providing wider access to its national pavilion. A specially designed QR code opens the door to an immersive experience that lets you explore every inch of the Monegasque showcase, without having to go there!

The experience provides a seamless tour through the pavilion’s contemporary architecture, multimedia installations and themed exhibitions. The rendering for each element is remarkably true to the original, providing virtual visitors with a high-definition immersion in Monaco’s world and its sustainability initiatives.

Osaka World Fair: Total immersion in the Principality’s environmental actions

Strategic outreach to young people

The digital experience’s launch took place on April 13, the opening day of the exhibition, by way of a targeted distribution of stickers with the precious QR code. Pupils and students from several of the Principality’s prestigious educational establishments – FANB, International School of Monaco, Collège Charles III, Lycée Albert 1er and International University of Monaco – were the first ‘through the door.’

Making Monaco accessible to the whole world

The digital gateway means everyone can now discover the Principality’s flagship projects, its ecological advances and its vision of innovation on a global scale. To enjoy the experience, just scan the QR code or head over to monacopavilion.com and you’ll instantly be connected to the Universal Exhibition from anywhere in the world.