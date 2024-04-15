Suricates de Monac’ and Monegasque Red Cross join forces to help female victims of sexual violence

The 33rd edition of the Aïcha des Gazelles rally will take place from 12 to 27 April 2024 - © Philippe Fitte / Monegasque Red Cross

The two organisations will work together in support of the Panzi Foundation.

This is their very first humanitarian effort. The Suricates de Monac’ (which translate as ‘Monaco Meercats’) hope to raise funds to help the Panzi Foundation support women and girls who are survivors of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in terms of socio-economic reintegration and legal recourse.

“We are very proud to be able to team up with the Monegasque Red Cross, and thanks to the generosity of our donors to support a project that will promote the reintegration of victims of sexual violence,” said Céline Cottalorda in a press release.

To raise funds, the president of the Suricates de Monac’ will take part, with her long-time friend and vice-president of the charity Sylvie Bertrand, in the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles, which started out from Monaco on Saturday April 13. The event will take place in Morocco until 27 April. Their crew is taking part in the 4×4 (4WD) category, with bib number 158. You can follow their race progress via this link.

Practical details:

To help the non-profit, you can become a member, make a donation or become a partner by visiting their website. You can also contact them by email at suricates2monac@gmail.com