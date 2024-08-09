Prince Albert II meets Monegasque Red Cross volunteers at Olympic Games

And he wasn’t alone!

On Wednesday, August 8, 2024, Prince Albert II, President of the Monaco Red Cross, visited the French Red Cross operational centre in Montrouge to learn about the organisation in place during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Accompanied by Princess Alexandra of Hanover, he had the opportunity of meeting some of the Monegasque Red Cross volunteers who are working hand in hand with their French counterparts.

“It’s exciting to see how motivated and committed everyone is to making these Games a success, but also everything that goes on around the games because we mustn’t forget that there are other events,” the Sovereign told Monaco Info, adding, “everyone is not only ready and prepared for any eventuality but also participating in the spirit of the Games.”

Until 10 August, the 16 Monegasque Red Cross volunteers will be ensuring the safety of athletes and spectators at the many events that are taking place at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille and the different venues in the French capital. And they may be there for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games as well!

In all, over 5,000 first-aid workers and 8,000 volunteers are involved. They come from all over France, the French Overseas Territories, Andorra, Monaco and other European countries.

