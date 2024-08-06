Paris 2024: Prince Albert II moved after centenary tribute to his grandfather John B. Kelly Sr. at Olympic Games

World Rowing pays tribute to John B. Kelly Sr., one hundred years after his gold medal in rowing at the 1924 Paris Games. The Sovereign with Jean-Philippe Rolland and Thomas Bach © IOC / Greg Martin

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games venue was the scene of a moving ceremony on Thursday to mark the centenary of the rowing gold medal won by John B. Kelly Sr. Games in Paris in 1924. Organised by World Rowing, the reception was attended by, among others, Prince Albert II, the Kelly family and Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee.

The idea of paying tribute to John B. Kelly Sr. was born three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics. Prince Albert II, the famous American rower’s grandson, was deeply moved by the initiative.

His maternal grandfather, nicknamed Jack, made history with three Olympic gold medals, the last of which was won in the double sculls event in Paris in 1924.

An emotional ceremony

The reception, which took place at the Vaires-sur-Marne site, was a special moment for the Prince. After presenting the medals for the men’s double skulls event, he shared his impressions of the tribute that touched him deeply.

“I was very honoured to present these medals. With my cousins from Philadelphia and close friends, we all remembered my maternal grandfather. One hundred years ago, not quite on the same course (it was in Argenteuil), but almost to the day, he won his third gold medal, with his cousin Paul Costello.

It really was a family affair, in the double skulls. With Jean-Christophe Rolland, we wanted to celebrate this centenary and my family’s involvement in the Olympics, in what makes the Games so beautiful. Even though it was a hundred years ago, the values are still the same, and we must continue to celebrate them.

My maternal grandfather was an extraordinary athlete, but he also had a beautiful vision of what the world should be, including through sport. We were delighted to pay tribute to him,” said the Sovereign.

Prince Albert II, with the Kelly family, Thomas Bach and Jean-Philippe Rolland © Photo Greg Martin / IOC

A strong link between past and present

The ceremony created a symbolic link between John B. Kelly Sr.’s glorious past and the current performances by Olympic athletes. For the Kelly family, who travelled specially from the United States, the tribute represents a lasting recognition of Jack Kelly’s impact on the sport of rowing and his family’s legacy.

Jean-Christophe Rolland, President of World Rowing and Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, stressed that “Philadelphia’s son made his mark on rowing history: a man, a rower, a legend. In addition to this anniversary, we are also celebrating an Olympic family, with John B. Kelly Jr. (bronze medallist in rowing at the 1956 Games), Prince Albert II, who took part in five bobsleigh events at the Winter Games between 1988 and 2002, and Princess Charlene, formerly Charlene Wittstock, who swam at the 2000 Games.”

Prince Albert II presented the gold medal to the winners of the double sculls at the Vaires-sur-Marne water sports stadium. The Romanians A.S. Cornea and M. Enache were on top of the podium © World Rowing / Benedict Tufnel They finished ahead of the Dutch rowers M. Twellaar and S. Broenink (2nd) and the Irish duo D. Lynch and P. Doyle (3rd) © World Rowing / Benedict Tufnel © World Rowing / Benedict Tufnel © World Rowing / Benedict Tufnel

Paris 2024: Prince Albert II and cousins Susan Kelly Von Medicus and John B. Kelly III attend rowing, the family sport