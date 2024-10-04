Monaco Red Cross launches fundraising appeal for Lebanon 

An appeal for donations for Lebanon was launched by Prince Albert II, President of the Monaco Red Cross.

For almost a year now, the conflict in the Middle East has been impacting day-to-day life in Lebanon, particularly along its southern border and now to the north of the Bekaa Valley, in Baalbek-Hermel and Beirut. As a result, over 500,000 people have been displaced in less than 48 hours. They are experiencing, among other things, a shortage of water, food and emergency care, despite over 254 ambulances being deployed by the Lebanese Red Cross.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Lebanese Red Cross are concerned about the situation and the impact it may have on communities. In response, they hope to provide financial assistance to meet humanitarian needs. As does the Monaco Red Cross, which has launched an appeal for donations.

All monetary donations are welcome! You can support the Monaco Red Cross’ efforts via the charity’s website or by sending a cheque to Croix-Rouge Monégasque – Liban- 27, bd. de Suisse 98000 Monaco.

All donations will be transferred to the IFRC and ICRC to provide much-needed assistance to people affected by the conflict.