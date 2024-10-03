Prince Albert II at Council of Europe: “We will be at your side to shore up our democracies in a more fragile Europe”

In 2026, Monaco will host the Council of Europe Conference of Sports Ministers and will hold the Presidency of the Committee of Ministers © Michaël Alesi / Prince's Palace

The Monegasque delegation, including Thomas Brezzo, President of the National Council, and Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Government Minister, was in Strasbourg over the last few days to inaugurate the exhibition that recounts the history of Monaco’s membership of the Council of Europe.

On 2 October 2024, Prince Albert II of Monaco celebrated the 20th anniversary of Monaco’s accession to the Council of Europe. At a ceremony in the Foyer of the Committee of Ministers in Strasbourg, the Sovereign delivered a speech recalling that important moment for the Principality, while stressing his unwavering commitment to the fundamental values of the organisation.

“On 5 October 2004, I visited this historic building for the first time to sign Monaco’s Act of Accession to the Council of Europe on behalf of my father, Prince Rainier III. Twenty years later, we are gathered here again, to celebrate that anniversary,” said the Prince, with some emotion.

Prince Albert II and Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, in front of the exhibition on Monaco © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

In his speech, the Prince expressed Monaco’s pride in belonging to this “great family of human rights” and spoke of the legislative and institutional reforms that have taken place over the period, in particular the constitutional review of 2002 and the ratification of new conventions aimed at strengthening sovereignty and the rule of law in the Principality.

Monegasque presidency of the Committee of Ministers in 2026

The event also saw the unveiling of a collaborative work of art, commissioned by Monaco’s National Council, designed with the artist Mr One Teas and described by the Prince as “an ode to freedom and a window that is open to rights.”

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II also stressed the importance of multilateralism in the face of today’s geopolitical, climate and digital challenges. The Sovereign also announced that in 2026 Monaco will host the Council of Europe Conference of Sports Ministers and will hold the Presidency of the Committee of Ministers © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

“We will be at your side to shore up our democracies in a Europe made more fragile by conflict and the rise of extremism,” said the Prince.