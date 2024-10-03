Monaco celebrates 20th anniversary of Council of Europe membership

Prince Albert II is to deliver a speech at the Council of Europe headquarters on Wednesday.

A delegation from Monaco Town Council is currently in Strasbourg to mark the 20th anniversary of Monaco joining the Council of Europe. Participants are Marjorie Crovetto, Deputy Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Council of Europe’s Delegation to the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, Jacques Pastor, Deputy Mayor and Deputy for Marjorie Crovetto in the Chamber of Regions, and Nada Lorenzi, Local Councillor and Deputy for the Mayor in the Chamber of Local Authorities.

They are taking part in all the activities organised at the Council of Europe headquarters until 3 October. Prince Albert II took part in person in a stencil workshop at the Prince’s Palace, contributing to the participatory work “Ode to Freedom” by artist Mr OneTeas, which will be unveiled on Thursday.

An exhibition retracing the historic membership process, from the very first project in 1949, as well as the Principality’s commitment to the three pillars of the organisation (defence of human rights, rule of law, and democracy) was also inaugurated. It will be on display in the foyer of the Palais de l’Europe from 2 to 31 October 2024.

Monaco at the Council of Europe

Despite its small size, Monaco’s voice counts just as much as that of any other country in decision-making at the Council of Europe. “All the Member States have equal voting rights, which means we can express our positions in the same way as Germany and France,” Gabriel REVEL, Ambassador and Monaco’s Permanent Representative to the institution, told Monaco Info.

Georges Marsan, Mayor of Monaco and Chairman of the Delegation to the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, Marjorie Crovetto, Jacques Pastor and Nada Lorenzi regularly attend Congress sessions.