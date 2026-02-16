€60,000 up for grabs as Sir Stelios relaunches Young Entrepreneur Awards in Monaco and the French Riviera

Following the success of the first event, Sir Stelios is relaunching the Young Entrepreneurs Awards for a second edition © Sir Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

After a successful first edition in 2025, Sir Stelios is relaunching his Young Entrepreneur Awards and offering three prizes to reward young leaders in the region.

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, created by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder of easyJet and the ‘easy’ family of brands, is renewing its awards programme for young entrepreneurs based in the Principality and the South of France. Three prizes are announced: €30,000 for the main winner, €20,000 for the runner-up and €10,000 for third place.

The inaugural edition, held in May 2025, attracted 29 entries. Impressed by the quality of the entries, Sir Stelios spontaneously increased the prize money from €60,000 to €100,000, adding two additional winners to the three originally planned.

Sir Stelios with the 2025 winners © Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

Applications open until 15 April

To compete, candidates must:

be born in 1992 or later,

run a company registered in Monaco or the south of France that was created within the last five years and hold more than 50% of its capital

have an annual turnover of more than €50,000.

Applications must be submitted using a form that can be downloaded from the stelios.mc website, before 15 April 2026 at 5pm. The winners will be announced by Sir Stelios at a ceremony scheduled for Thursday 21 May 2026 at the Stelios Foundation Conference Hall in Monaco.

This competition is part of a broader initiative by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, which has been organising similar programmes in the United Kingdom, Greece, Cyprus and Ireland for several years, with the aim of supporting job creation in local economies.