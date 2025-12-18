easyGroup founder Sir Stelios honoured with excellence award in Monaco

The creator of the renowned airline easyJet received the Special Jury Prize during the inaugural ceremony organised by COTE Monte-Carlo magazine.

A prestigious first edition

Restaurant Marius Monaco hosted the very first “COTE Talents Monaco” Awards evening on 9 December. This ceremony, launched by COTE Monte-Carlo magazine, honours personalities who have contributed to the Principality’s influence. The jury included representatives from the Government’s communications department, the Monaco Economic Board (MEB), and the Société des Bains de Mer.

Sir Stelios is among the five other winners of the talent awards, alongside Pauline Ducruet and Lisa Pou © Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

An entrepreneurial journey born in the Principality

Guillaume Rose, CEO of the MEB, presented the “Special Jury Prize” trophy to Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou. The Greek-British entrepreneur, a Monaco resident for many years, wrote the opening chapters of his success story here. “An exceptional saga and success, born in Monaco during a tête-à-tête dinner at the Grill of the Hôtel de Paris, where Mr Haji-Ioannou managed to convince his father to finance the launch of his audacious gamble: creating a famous and accessible brand whilst revolutionising the airline industry along the way,” reports the Monaco Economic Board on its LinkedIn page.

Philanthropic commitment recognised

Beyond his entrepreneurial activities with easyGroup, this distinction also honours the charitable work Sir Stelios conducts through his philanthropic foundation. It supports initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, the environment, and social action, primarily in the United Kingdom, Greece, Cyprus, and Monaco.

“The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation extends its warmest congratulations to all the laureates distinguished this year, each contributing to shaping the Principality through their excellence, innovation, and dedication,” the foundation wrote in a statement addressing the five other personalities honoured.

Absent from the evening, the laureate was represented by Jean-Claude Eude, administrator of the Stelios Foundation and non-executive member of easyGroup, who received the trophy on his behalf. Sir Stelios nevertheless addressed the gathering via a pre-recorded video message.