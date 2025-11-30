An easyHotel in Monaco? Sir Stelios would love one

The billionaire philanthropist and entrepreneur, visiting Nice after his record donation to the Restos du Cœur, discusses the possibility of bringing his budget hotel concept to the Principality.

A surprise visit following a generous gesture

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou stopped by the newly renovated easyHotel in Nice, the day after his exceptional donation of 730,000 canned vegetables to the Nice Restos du Cœur. Welcomed by the hotel staff, the founder of the easy family of brands toured the facilities with a discerning eye, discovering the communal areas, breakfast room, luminous terrace, and freshly painted rooms.

Sir Stelios with the hotel staff © easy.com

“I think most people that would arrive at this easyHotel would be pleasantly surprised in terms of the other amenities,” he shares. The entrepreneur particularly highlights the breakfast room, absent from the original London concept but “quite essential in places like France.”

Monaco, an (almost) unattainable dream

Asked about opening a future establishment, Sir Stelios doesn’t hesitate: “Well, can you open one in Monaco, please?” Yet the Monaco resident remains pragmatic. “I suspect the real estate in Monaco is too expensive for the easyHotel concept,” he acknowledges, before suggesting an alternative: “Maybe in nearby France, near Monaco, where the prices are similar to here in Nice.”

Between business and philanthropy

This visit reflects the singular approach of the Cypriot businessman, who channels all easyGroup profits to his philanthropic foundation. “We’re proud that we’ve given 122 million euros to charity in the last 15 years since I started this project,” he emphasises. A generosity now extending to the Alpes-Maritimes, where over 22,000 people will benefit from his recent donation.