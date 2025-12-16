Train des Merveilles: how to enjoy one of Europe’s most fabulous journeys

The Nice-Tende line reopened on Sunday 14 December after almost a year’s maintenance work. Here’s how to enjoy an exceptional getaway by rail between the Mediterranean and the Mercantour.

The Train des Merveilles is back in service after a long period of maintenance work. The 90-minute journey, which is ranked as one of the most spectacular in Europe, takes in dizzying viaducts, wild gorges and hilltop villages in the Roya valley. All aboard!

From 14 February to 1 March 2026 , hop aboard the 9.32 from Nice for an augmented version of the trip.

An accredited tour guide, free of charge, will explain the line's impressive history and the secrets of the countryside it passes through via Sospel, Breil-sur-Roya, Saorge, La Brigue and Tende.

© José Banaudo

Taking winter sports fans to Castérino

The train will be donning its winter coat as it heads for the resort of Castérino, at the gateway to the Mercantour. Snowshoeing, Nordic skiing and snowy panoramas await visitors every weekend from 10 January to 15 March 2026, and daily during the half-term holidays from 14 February to 1 March 2026.

The combined train + shuttle service from Breil costs 15 euros return for adults and 6.50 euros for children.

It leaves Nice at 8.32 am, and the 4.30 pm shuttle from Castérino will get you to Breil in time for the 5.49 pm train, arriving in Nice at 7.03 pm.

Free luggage storage on the shuttles

The summer season starts in April

The Train des Merveilles will run at weekends and on public holidays in spring and autumn, from•4 April to 1 November 2026,• and daily from June to September. It’s a perfect way to explore the Vallée des Merveilles or enjoy a dip in the mountain rivers.

The Musée du Train in Breil-sur-Roya

To make it an even bigger adventure, the Train Museum retraces the incredible line’s epic story using archives, models and period accounts. A tour of the museum helps visitors understand the technical scope and challenges of a project that would connect the Mediterranean to the Alps.

Prices and bookings

Tickets are available at the station and on the TER ZOU! or SNCF Connect websites.

A “Pass Journée” (day pass) is available for €20, plus €5 for each additional accompanying adult. Discounts apply for groups: 30% for groups of three, 40% for four and 50% for five to nine passengers.