SBM recruits dedicated and motivated candidates!

The Société des Bains de Mer held its traditional recruitment day at One Monte-Carlo on Wednesday 22 January, from 9 am to 6 pm.

Many candidates took the opportunity to meet recruiters from the different SBM establishments, in the hope of landing a seasonal job or an internship.

With over 1,200 seasonal jobs to be filled and 400 internships on offer this year, SBM is a major employer in Monaco. The one-day event featured professionals from the catering, hospitality and service trades, as well as specialist sectors such as security, safety and international development.

Candidates had an initial interview with the human resources team on arrival. This initial ‘triage’ was helpful to direct them to the stands that best matched their profile. The managers present, representing the different venues and professions, were able to assess the profiles that were of most interest straight away. “The aim is to create a dialogue with candidates. These are quick initial contacts. We’ve tried to organise a variety of activities, to make the event more than just a recruitment fair. And the feedback has been pretty good! We can see that the candidates are interested,” says Paola Minicucci, Head of HR Hotels & Restaurant HR “Over 60% of our seasonal workers come back year on year,” she says.

Célina Cuny, Head of Internships and School Relations, says: “Every year we recruit 400 interns in a wide variety of fields, ranging from cooking and pastry-making to purchasing and human resources. These internships, which last from 3 weeks to 6 months, are a gateway to joining the SBM.”

The SBM made some innovations this year, with a number of new features to provide the candidates with a fuller experience.

Interactive stands featuring mixology, pastry-making, first aid and casino games gave candidates concrete demonstrations of certain skills. These SBM ambassadors, volunteer employees, shared their experience and their take on the work they do. A new “International Development” stand attracted a great deal of interest from applicants, particularly with regard to the future Courchevel establishment. A room was set aside for pupils from the region, including a class from the Lycée Albert 1er, with the opportunity to find out more about the different accountancy professions.

Positive feedback and over 550 applicants

For the managers, the event was a chance to meet applicants face to face and identify those that matched their needs. The interviews, in a “speed job dating” format, provided promising initial contacts. Vincent Waltregny, Hotel Manager at the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, said: “The CV is an informative starting point, but what really counts is the interview and the first few seconds. A cheerful, personable and motivated applicant has a better chance than a candidate from the best schools.”

Salah El Kadri, Director of the Em Sherif restaurant at the Hôtel de Paris, stressed the importance of transparency: “We are looking for people who are passionate about the profession. A cheerful attitude and flexibility are also factors. My advice would be to be honest with recruiters. It’s an opportunity to ask questions and show your desire to learn. As managers, we are here to supervise, help, train and pass on our knowledge.” He also encourages applicants to mention the months they have worked, add contact details for references, and to carefully check telephone numbers.

On the safety side, Sébastien Didelle, Deputy Fire Safety Director, pointed out some essential qualities: “We are looking for available and motivated candidates, with a real commitment to ensuring everyone’s safety. It’s also important to be up-to-date with their training and operational in first aid. We manage to find interesting profiles.”

As for catering, Martini Paolo, Chef at the Hôtel Hermitage, is looking for people who can adapt: “We’re looking for 10 candidates for the Hôtel and Le Pavyllon, one of Yannick Alléno’s restaurants. The catering world is demanding in terms of working hours. Candidates know what to expect when we meet them. Availability is paramount for us, there are no breaks. We even work at night, because the kitchen is open for room service. We also work for very important clients, so you need a certain level of expertise, and that can put some applicants off.”

The dynamic, interactive nature of this year’s event was welcomed by the recruiters. Jeremy Vacher, General Manager of Amazonico Monaco, described the experience as very positive: “We have significant recruitment needs – we are looking for over 100 people – and this format is very effective. Since this morning, I have already pre-recruited several candidates for positions in the dining room, the kitchen and the bar. Motivation, English and an international outlook are major assets for those who join our cosmopolitan team.”

The Housekeeping stand was manned by Monique Lanord, Head Housekeeper at the Hermitage Monte-Carlo, Sarah Blanchard, Housekeeper at the Monte-Carlo Beach and Fabrice Chiappalone, Head Housekeeper at the Hôtel de Paris. They explained that they were looking for keen people, who were willing to be trained: “Motivation, stability and availability are very important parameters. We recruit based more on attitude than on technical skills. There’s a certain way of approaching a customer, for example. We’ve had great results with people who hadn’t necessarily worked in the industry before. Plus, we have a stable base, people re-apply. Seasonal workers form an attachment to the companies they have worked for. People are proud to work in our establishments, they are really on board.” The SBM made an initial assessment at the end of the event: more than 550 applicants attended. For many, the event was the first step on the path to recruitment.

