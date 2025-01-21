Société des Bains de Mer recruiting new talent soon

The Société des Bains de Mer is holding its traditional recruitment day on Wednesday 22 January.

A large number of seasonal jobs are on offer from 9 am to 6 pm at the One Monte-Carlo conference centre. Candidates will be able to find jobs in cooking and pastry-making, serving/wine waiting/bar work, housekeeping and hospitality.

© SBM

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has employees in over 130 professions across its different establishments.

Candidates should bring several copies of their CV. They will first meet Human Resources, before being oriented towards the appropriate recruiters for their profile. SBM would like to stress that beginners are welcome.

Those who are unable to attend can send their application (CV and covering letter) to recrutement@sbm.mc.

