Networking in Monaco, an essential lever for success in the Principality

Monaco, a symbol of economic dynamism and international influence, is also a place where human and professional relationships play an essential role.

Several prestigious networks, such as the Monaco Economic Board, the Jeune Chambre Économique de Monaco (JCI), the Rotary Club de Monaco and the Yacht Club de Monaco, play an active role in strengthening the Principality’s entrepreneurial and social fabric. These institutions offer a privileged setting for entrepreneurs, managers and investors to meet, collaborate and build lasting partnerships.

In this ecosystem, every interaction can open doors to new opportunities. Joining these networks or clubs not only raises your profile, but also allows you to fully integrate into Monegasque life. However, beyond these major players, there are also a number of more modest initiatives to meet a growing need for conviviality and local synergies.

Meet & Drink: a CATS Business Center initiative

It is in this context that CATS Business Center, drawing on over 30 years’ experience, conceived Meet & Drink, events combining professional networking and conviviality. Initially reserved for CATS Business Center customers, these events quickly became a huge success. In response to growing demand and the interest of professionals of all horizons, Meet & Drink has opened up to a wider audience, now welcoming entrepreneurs, bankers, lawyers, association presidents, federal council members and many others.

These events are distinguished by their unique format, designed to encourage exchange in a friendly, immersive atmosphere. Each session offers a veritable wine tour, exploring emblematic regions such as the Rhône Valley, Pays de Loire and Champagne.

In partnership with “Une Terre Un Vin”, a carefully chosen selection of grands crus is showcased, accompanied by explanations and sensory games that awaken the senses and enrich the experience.

These moments of conviviality are enhanced by Odile’s Délices. Odile Quéré, founder of CATS Business Center, president of the CPMCA (Chambre patronale des Centres d’affaires) and above all a passionate cook, puts her love of gastronomy and her lush garden at the service of homemade preparations. Among her creations are her famous homemade aperitif cookies, which have become a staple of these evenings, combining simplicity and refinement.

Growing success: a strategic location and an openness to professional diversity

Meet & Drink events come to life in the Harmonie room at Cats Business Center, located on the top floor of the Le Forum building at 28 Boulevard Princesse Charlotte. The space is both functional and welcoming, designed to encourage high-quality professional interaction.

The aim of Meet & Drink goes far beyond simple networking. Through a subtle blend of relaxation and experience-sharing, they enable participants to forge genuine links and discover opportunities for collaboration in a variety of sectors.

Responding to a need for conviviality and exchange

In an environment as demanding as Monaco’s, where networking is the key to success, Meet & Drink brings a new dynamic to the table. Their success reflects a shared desire to bring the Principality’s economic players together in an innovative setting combining business and human interaction.

Discovering the terroirs: Meet & Drink events in 2025

A series of unique events combining networking and exploration of France’s winegrowing treasures. Each Meet & Drink session invites you to discover a new wine region while forging professional links in a friendly and inspiring atmosphere.

Upcoming regional tours at Cats Business Center

– March 4, 2025: Rhône Valley tour

– May 13, 2025: Pays de Loire tour

– September 23, 2025: Languedoc-Roussillon tour

– November 25, 2025: Alsace tour

Meet & Drink events, initially reserved for CATS business center customers, are now available on request (subject to acceptance). To apply, visit www.cats.mc/meet-and-drink.

This type of event perfectly embodies the spirit of CATS Business Center: to create opportunities, strengthen professional synergies and offer unique moments of conviviality. These evenings, at the crossroads of networking and sensory pleasure, are a new must for the Principality’s business community.

And did you know that CATS Business Center even has its own recipe book? Further proof that at CATS, professional excellence also means creativity and passion.

