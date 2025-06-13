CFM Indosuez hands over reins to Bénédicte Chrétien

After ten years in charge of human resources at French banking giant Crédit Agricole, she will take up the reins at CFM Indosuez in the Principality in October.

On 11 June, the Board of Directors of CFM Indosuez made official the appointment of Bénédicte Chrétien as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2025. The handover is a major turning point for the Group Head of Human Resources at the Crédit Agricole S.A. Group, as she moves on after a decade at the top of the institution.

“Today is a rather special day for me: it’s the start of a new professional chapter,” she says on LinkedIn. “I am extremely honoured to become Chief Executive Officer of CFM Indosuez, a subsidiary of Indosuez Wealth Management in Monaco. It’s a post that responds to my desire to reconnect directly with customers and the business, the “primary source” of my career.”

An exemplary career path

The appointment is a continuation of a remarkable career that began with Axa in 1992. Bénédicte Chrétien holds a master’s degree in human resources from the University of Paris I. With over twenty years’ experience in wealth and asset management, she succeeds Mathieu Ferragut who is taking up a new position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of the Advisory, Financing and Coverage division within CFM Indosuez.

“I am delighted to be writing this new page, especially as my story continues with Crédit Agricole, a company to which I am deeply and fiercely attached,” she says.

As head of CFM Indosuez, which has been present in Monaco since 1922, her mission will be to further develop the subsidiary, in particular with regard to the international welathy clientele. The bank, voted best bank in the Principality by Global Finance for the eighth year running in 2024, has the largest trading room in Monaco and employs almost 400 specialist staff.