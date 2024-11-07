MonacoTech joins CFM Indosuez’s “StartUp Connections” platform

Several MonacoTech start-ups have already been singled out to join "Startup Connections" © MonacoTech

The new partnership is all about bringing entrepreneurs and investors together.

MonacoTech, the Principality’s start-up incubator, has just announced a partnership with CFM Indosuez Wealth Management. At the heart of it is the Indosuez group’s “StartUp Connections” platform, enabling start-ups to forge business relationships with a view to investment.

The bank’s private clients will be able to connect with over 100 international start-ups in the capital-raising phase, according to personalised criteria (sector, maturity, impact). Only those who successfully complete all the stages of the selection process set up between MonacoTech and CFM Indosuez will meet the teams to discuss their inclusion in “StartUp Connections”.

Through the partnership with MonacoTech, the “StartUp Connections” scheme, which was launched a few months ago, is opening up to new fields such as BioTech, MedTech, GreenTech and BlueTech, and many more.

“We at CFM Indosuez are very excited about this new partnership between MonacoTech and StartUp Connections. The virtuous circle we aim to create through this platform is a real asset both for our investor clients and for the listed startups,” says Dominique Guignard, Development Director of CFM Indosuez Wealth.