Indosuez Wealth Management launches “StartUp Connections” in Monaco 

“StartUp Connections” is a digital platform that offers simplified access to an international network of startups. Given its success with clients in France, Indosuez Wealth Management has decided to expand the platform to the Group’s clients in Monaco, as well as Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

Developed by the Indosuez Innovation Lab, “StartUp Connections” draws on the ‘Villages by CA’ international network of startup accelerators, which has been pairing startups and partner companies (business angels, investors and entrepreneurs) since 2014. Its 44 Villages comprise over 3,000 startups and 800 partners. To help startups with their international development, the network has international relays, with Villages in Italy and Luxembourg, and major cities around the world (London, New York, Shanghai, Tokyo).

“StartUp Connections” lists over 100 international startups that are either in the fundraising phase or in search of business relationships. It can be accessed online or via mobile and is aimed at Indosuez clients who are keen to invest in projects directly alongside entrepreneurs..

Once registered on the platform, clients can specify selection criteria, such as business sector, maturity or environmental impact, and then ask to be put in touch with the startup.

€11 million invested in startups so far

The platform was initially launched in France six years ago. Since then, over 250 ‘connections’ have generated investments of over €11 million in startups, particularly in healthcare, the environment, energy transition, and sustainable finance. The platform is now open to Indosuez clients in Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Monaco.

“At Indosuez, we support entrepreneurship and innovation. StartUp Connections is all about making connections – the aim being to create a virtuous circle, both personally and professionally – between our investor clients and the founders of the startups in our ecosystem,” says Benoît Bourdin, Head of Innovation Markets at Indosuez Wealth Management.

Indosuez Wealth Management is the global wealth management brand of the Crédit Agricole Group, the world’s 10th largest bank by balance sheet (The Banker 2023). With approximately €200 billion in client assets, the Indosuez Group is one of the European leaders in wealth management.