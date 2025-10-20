20 years of Ever Monaco: Prince Albert II wants Principality to be model for low-carbon future

Two decades of innovation and commitment have made the Principality a model territory in terms of energy transition, with encouraging results and promising projects for the future.

The 20th edition of EVER Monaco, hosted at One Monte-Carlo on 15 and 16 October, provided a chance to take stock of the progress made over the past two decades in promoting sustainable mobility, from making electric vehicles more accessible to the rise of hydrogen and advances in renewable energy sources.

At a round table discussion, Bernard Fautrier, Ever’s Honorary Chairman and special advisor to the Prince on the environment, stressed the progress that has been made in the Principality: “Electric and hybrid vehicles account for 20% of the cars on the road. A significant figure for a country that measures 2 km² and where the means of transport rarely exceed thirty kilometres per hour.” The public transport sector is setting an example with total conversion planned very soon: buses will be entirely electric by the end of 2025, making Monaco one of the first cities in the world to achieve that objective.

Accelerating the energy transition

Speaking at the end of a prospective conference on the energies and vehicles of the future, Prince Albert II stressed the importance of staying on course despite international hesitation. “We must not let ourselves be tempted by a form of satisfaction or caution that we see emerging today, as certain States and certain regional organisations postpone the end of production of internal combustion vehicles. We must rally to make the necessity of sticking to or even accelerating the calendar understood,” he stated, noting that transport accounts for about a third of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Startups, the driving force of innovation

As every year, the forum also showcased innovation, shining the spotlight on young Green Tech companies, some of which are members of the Monaco Tech incubator. Assessed by a jury of experts after a pitch session, the most promising projects shared the equivalent of 20,000 euros in prize money:

– Sun-Ways (1st prize): €8,000 for its removable solar panels on railway tracks

– Marny Energy (2nd): €1,500 and legal support from Jeantet for its reconditioned batteries

– Anyos (3rd place): €800 and Gramaglia insurance for its terminals which are eco-designed in France, are scalable and can be reconditioned.

– Whisper (4th): won an SBM voucher, MEB membership and Village by CA support for its electric foiling boats

– COMPETR (5th): wins an SBM voucher and support for its high-performance marine engines

– Green Monaco (special jury prize): €500 to promote recycling