Prince Albert II starts E-Rallye Monte-Carlo

The 2025 Monte-Carlo E-Rally set off from the Place du Casino on Wednesday evening, with the Prince, his sister Princess Stéphanie and her daughter, Camille Gottlieb in attendance.

The Automobile Club de Monaco chose the Principality’s finest backdrop for the start of the 30th E-Rallye Monte-Carlo: Place du Casino. Camille Gottlieb is taking part for the second year running. Princess Stéphanie’s daughter is competing on behalf of the Be Safe Monaco non-profit, which is committed to road safety and prevention.

“For us, it’s an opportunity to make our organisation known to people who haven’t heard of it, especially internationally. On the E-Rallye, you can see that many of the crews come from all over the world, so it’s a source of pride to represent Be Safe,” she said via the ACM website. Only fully electric vehicles compete in the legendary test of regularity. It’s an opportunity for the Principality to promote sustainable mobility, which was particularly front of mind as the twentieth Ever Monaco event was taking place this week.

Prestige vehicles

This year, a dozen cars were on display on the Place du Casino, closely inspected by those present. In particular, the N°1 Hyundai Kona, whose team of Michal Zdarsky / Jakub Nabelek is in contention for the Bridgestone FIA ecoRally Cup title. It was the first vehicle to leave the rostrum as Prince Albert II held the Monegasque banner.

Prince Albert II and Camille Gottlieb in discussion © ACM

A total of 62 cars took to the road to compete in 14 scheduled special stages, two of which were run at night time. The first of those was between Saint-Laurent and La Cabanette, just before the famous Col de Turini, and the second between La Bollène-Vésubie and Moulinet. Last year, it was Spain’s Eneko Conde and Lukas Sergnese who won, ahead of the Monegasque duo Olivier Campana and Nicolas Milanesio.

The E-Rallye Monte-Carlo will come to a close on Saturday evening, with the prize-giving ceremony taking place at the Hôtel de Paris, Place du Casino.