E-Rallye Monte-Carlo 2024: Camille Gottlieb on starting grid to defend a cause she holds dear

From 23 to 26 October, the prestigious E-Rallye de Monte-Carlo is welcoming teams from all over the world. Among them, crew 26, formed by Camille Gottlieb and Margaux Grundstein, stands out not only for its enthusiasm but also its commitment to road safety. Co-founders of the Be Safe non-profit, the duo is taking on the race with a clear mission: to raise awareness about the dangers of drink-driving.

Launched in 2017, Be Safe aims to tackle drinking under the influence. Camille and Margaux, along with three friends, have set up a shuttle service that drove over 800 people home from nights out this summer. “Boire ou conduire, il faut choisir !” (drink OR drive) is not just a slogan for them, it’s a real battle.

“We are open to anything and everything that can improve people’s quality of life and make sure they can live with peace of mind. We do our best to ‘save’ people at night, but if we can do it in a more environmentally-friendly way as well, we’ll do it in a heartbeat,” they say in an Automobile Club de Monaco press release, convinced of the importance of their mission.

A rally to promote their purpose

For Camille and Margaux, taking part in the E-Rally is a unique opportunity to promote Be Safe while embarking on a thrilling adventure. “Taking part in a rally was a chance for us to experience something new. Not just for ourselves, but also for our organisation’s visibility,” they say.

Their vehicle, a Volvo C40, is also a symbol of their commitment to the environment: the first Be Safe shuttle, donated in 2022, is fully electric. Despite their rookie status in rallying, the two friends don’t see themselves as ‘extras’. “We’re here to compete,”, they stress, determined to hold their own among the 63 crews.

Unshakeable motivation

Camille Gottlieb, whose mother is Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, is taking on the challenge with the support of her entourage, especially her brother Louis Ducruet. “I’m a bit stressed,” she confessed a few minutes before the start, but her enthusiasm for the race and the cause she defends remains intact. “We want to show that it is possible to balance fun and responsibility,” she adds.

The E-Rallye isn’t just a sporting challenge for the dedicated duo; it’s a real battle for safety, an adventure that’s in keeping with their aim to make a difference. They intend to make a good impression on the Alpine roads, while reminding everyone of the importance of driving responsibly.

Photo credits: ACM – Follete / Perez Alonso / Promopub Nogue Roucoules

