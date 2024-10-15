Monte-Carlo E-Rally: Programme and entrants for 8th edition revealed

From 23 to 26 October, get ready for an electrifying adventure from the Principality to the Alps! With a secret route comprising 14 Regularity Special Stages and more than 250 kilometres of timed sections, this year’s event promises to be a thriller. Among the Monegasque competitors, Camille Gottlieb and Margaux Grundstein will be representing their BeSafe non-profit, while Jacques Pastor and Fulvio Gazzola, as well as Serge Pastor and Christophe Ponset, will be racing for Monaco Town Council.

The 8th Monte-Carlo E-Rally promises to make a big splash, with an unprecedented line-up. A total of 63 teams representing 17 nationalities will cross the starting line, with 18 car manufacturers taking part and no fewer than 40 different models, all 100% electric and with no range extenders. A veritable electro-mobility world tour will be taking place on Monaco’s roads!

Advertising

The enthusiasm around it singles the Monegasque event out as the benchmark international leg of the Bridgestone FIA ecoRally Cup. It’s a great way to combine competition and respect for the environment, thanks to the Organising Committee of the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM), which has been encouraging sustainable mobility since 1995.

Starting off from Place du Casino

As ever, the Race Start will take place with the sumptuous backdrop of the Place du Casino in Monte-Carlo. Competitors will set off on a demanding course through the magnificent landscapes of the Alpes de Haute-Provence, Alpes-Maritimes and Var, as well as a jaunt to the heights of the Italian Riviera. The historic special stages of the legendary Monte-Carlo rally will be on the programme, but there will also be some new challenges to spice up the adventure!

The teams will have to work even harder to succeed in more challenging driving conditions than ever. Vehicle range, which is constantly improving, will be a decisive advantage for the competitors, who are looking to stand on the podium.

A little more patience is required before we know the exact course details… The Monte-Carlo E-Rallye has a secret course in store for the competitors. The route for each stage will be revealed to each crew one hour before they set off.

© ACM – J-M. Folleté, J. Perez Alonso © ACM – J-M. Folleté, J. Perez Alonso

The E-Rally stars

Among the teams taking part, quite a few names stand out as true legends of the discipline. Michal Zdársky and Jakub Nabelek, champions of the 2023 FIA ecoRally Cup and leaders of the Bridgestone FIA ecoRally Cup 2024 Provisional Standings with 133.5 points, will be at the wheel of their Hyundai Kona, along with renowned drivers such as Guido Guerrini and Artur Prusak in their KIA E-NIRO, and not forgetting Eneko Conde and Lukas Sergnese, winners of the previous edition and 2022 FIA ecoRally Cup Champions in their KIA EV6 GT.

The E-Rallye Monte-Carlo will also include familiar faces such as Jacques Pastor in his KIA EV6, a two-time winner of the event, and Princess Stéphanie’s daughter Camille Gottlieb in her FIAT 500, as well as famous names from the world of motor sport such as Stefano Modena, a former F1 driver with 70 GPs and 3rd place at the 1989 Monaco Grand Prix to his name.

Jacques Pastor at the 2023 edition © ACM – J-M. Folleté, J. Perez Alonso

More than adequate charging facilities

As far as logistics are concerned, competitors can rest easy: with over 575 charging points available in the Principality’s public car parks, it will be easy to ‘refuel’ the vehicles.

The Monaco On infrastructure is ready for the competition, guaranteeing optimum comfort for participants. Gone is the hassle of organising a dedicated charging station!

© ACM – J-M. Folleté, J. Perez Alonso

2024 programme:

Stage 1: MONACO – MONACO – Wednesday 23 October

Start from Monaco Place du Casino at 2.00 pm

Calibration Zone / Shakedown / 2 Regularity Specials (SR 1/2)

Enter parking enclosure at 10.50 pm

Stage 2: MONACO – MONACO – Thursday 24 October

Start from Monaco at 7.30 am

4 Regularity Special Stages (SR 3/4/5/6)

Enter parking enclosure at 10.20 pm

Stage 3: MONACO – MONACO – Friday 25 October

Start from Monaco at 7.30 am

4 Regularity Special Stages (SR 7/8/9/10)

Enter parking enclosure at 10.20 pm

Stage 4: MONACO – MONACO – Saturday 26 October

Start from Monaco at 7.30 am

4 Regularity Special Stages (SR 11/12/13/14)

Enter parking enclosure at 3.30 pm

Closing dinner and prize-giving ceremony at 8.30 pm

Monte-Carlo E-Rally: The Conde-Sergnese duo (Kia E-Niro) on top