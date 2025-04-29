Visionary entrepreneurs, Monaco is calling you: MonacoTech welcomes in the future

MonacoTech was co-founded in 2017 by the Prince's Government, Monaco Telecom and Xavier Niel © Philippe Fitte

MonacoTech is opening up to visionaries from all over the world who are ready to turn their bold ideas into thriving businesses from within the Principality.

The Monegasque incubator, the result of a collaboration between the Prince’s Government, Monaco Telecom and entrepreneur Xavier Niel, is looking for a new crop of innovative start-ups. Until 13 May 2025, entrepreneurs can apply to join the elite ecosystem via www.monacotech.mc.

The programme is especially targeted at early-stage technology projects that already have a working prototype and are aiming to go to market within the next 18 months. The preferred sectors reflect contemporary concerns: GreenTech, BioTech/MedTech, BlueTech/Smart Yachting, FinTech and digital technologies, with a particular focus on responsible artificial intelligence.

A path of excellence to success

The selection process takes place in three stages: online application submission until 13 May, video interviews for shortlisted projects in June, and the final pitch to a panel of experts at the end of June 2025.

The winners will join the programme from September 2025 and will receive 18 months of tailored support. They will benefit from: technical and financial resources, special access to a network of experts and exclusive networking opportunities in one of the most dynamic areas of the Mediterranean region.

A springboard for the future

Since its creation in 2017, MonacoTech has earned a reputation as a key player in the Monegasque entrepreneurial ecosystem, providing innovators with a unique opportunity to develop their projects in an environment that blends stability, excellence and international impact.

For visionary entrepreneurs, the new call for projects represents much more than just an incubation opportunity – it’s an invitation to shape the future from Monaco.