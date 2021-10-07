











The sale of these exclusive pieces generated such excitement that a queue formed on site.

Two-euro coins worth 120. This was the purchase price of the coins sold online this Wednesday 6 October by the Museum of Stamps and Coins. A total of 15,000 coins were minted to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene’s marriage.

The latter were in the image of the princely couple’s profiles, bearing the words “2011 Princely Wedding 2021” underneath, and “Monaco” above.

An hour’s wait

Collectors welcomed the sale, as all 15,000 coins worth 120 euros were sold throughout the day. Access to the site was even restricted at the end of the day, with a queue lasting up to an hour.

