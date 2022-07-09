After a success against Cercle Bruges (1-0) and a draw against St. Gallen (1-1), AS Monaco were held in check against Austria Wien (2-2) this Wednesday evening in Portugal.

In training in Portugal, in Faro, since this Monday, July 4, the Monegasques challenged the Austrian outfit for their third summer friendly match.

While Wien opened the scoring through Aleksandar Jukic in the sixth minute, Philippe Clement’s men managed to overturn the match by scoring twice. First through Guillermo Maripan (14′) from a corner, then thanks to Gelson Martins (16′) following a rebound from a blocked ball.

The Viennese side then drew level with a shot at the entrance to the penalty area in the 27th minute.

In the second period, the Monegasque coach completely changed his starting lineup at the hour mark, allowing a host of their young players to express themselves for a good half hour.

Next up for AS Monaco is a friendly against the Portuguese side Portimonense SC.

The composition of AS Monaco:

Until the 60th minute: Nubel – Aguilar, Disasi ©, Maripan, Caio Henrique – Lemarechal, Fofana – Gelson Martins, Volland, Golovin – Musaba

After the 60th minute: Didillon – Vanderson, Magassa, Badiashile, Okou – Matazo, Pele – Bamba, Jean Lucas, Jakobs – Efekele