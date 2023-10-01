Ligue 1: Exceptional Akliouche propels AS Monaco to victory vs. OM

Heading into their massive match against Olympique de Marseille having not won their last two matches, AS Monaco were desperate to secure victory. And that they did courtesy of their incredible performance to come from behind twice to triumph 3-2 in a thriller at the Stade Louis II.

The Match

With Adi Hutter needing to make some changes due to injury and suspension, selecting exciting talent Maghnes Akliouche proved to be an inspired, game-changing decision, as he went on to bag a brace and supply an assist.

Getting off to a horrendous start, as Iliman Ndiaye gave OM the lead within 60 seconds, ASM vitally responded and were back level by the eighth minute when Akliouche scored with a classy finish.

It wasn’t long before the visitors shot ahead again, this time through Samuel Gigot, who blasted home a fierce volley.

Folarin Balogun then made up for his missed penalties last weekend by levelling the ledger in fine style shortly after.

The remainder of the first half then saw both teams enjoy promising spells, but neither were able to convert their opportunities.

Come the second stanza, it was Les Monegasques who raced out of the blocks to power themselves ahead through Akliouche’s sensational first-time volley.

Monaco were then able to hold on to their advantage for the rest of the encounter, as they defended solidly while still posing an offensive threat. Shooting back to the top of the Ligue 1 standings on a night to remember, there was certainly much to admire about their character-filled display.

Hutter’s Debrief

“What made the difference tonight was that we scored one more goal than our opponent. The first period was incredible for the spectators, because the game moved very quickly from both sides. Both teams wanted to win,” the Austrian manager explained.

“I’m very happy to have been able to come back twice and win this match in the end. I am proud of the face shown by my team because it was very important to win this match. It’s a fantastic victory.

“It’s true that during our last two outings, I was quite angry with these goals conceded at the end. Tonight, my players tried to defend well and be aggressive to keep the three points. I am happy to bounce back against a great team like Olympique de Marseille.”

Key Stats

By the numbers, the fact ASM held the ascendancy in terms of expected goals (1.12 to 0.91), total shots (10 to 8), shots on target (7 to 4), shots inside the box (8 to 4), big chances created (3 to 2), tackles won (10 to 5), interceptions (17 to 10) and overall duels won (59 to 52) illustrated they were good value for their win over Gennaro Gattuso’s men.

Reims Awaits

Up next for ASM is another difficult clash with an excellent Reims outfit away from home, where they’ll be eager for another win to keep up their momentum ahead of the next international break.