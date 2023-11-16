Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie inaugurate exceptional exhibition at Museum of Stamps and Coins

The Museum is putting on sale a 50 euro gold coin with the effigy of Prince Rainier III.

The brief but unique exhibition was held at the Musée des Timbres et des Monnaies (Stamp and Coin Museum) earlier this month. “Le Duché-Pairie de Valentinois Ancien Fief des Grimaldi” displayed a collection of coins and historical documents supplied by the Prince’s Palace Archives and the Académie d’Aix.

Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie and Louis Ducruet opened the exhibition on Thursday, 2 November, guided by the exhibition’s curator, Professor Jean-Louis Charlet, and the Director of the Office des émissions de timbres-poste (Stamp Issue authority) Lara Terlizzi.

“It is important to recall a little history: the Péronne Treaty between France and Monaco was signed by King Louis XIII and Prince Honoré II on 14 September 1641. By means of this Treaty, the King of France granted the Prince of Monaco the Duché-Pairie de Valentinois, in compensation for the land lost in the switch from the Spanish protectorate to the alliance with France. The signature of this treaty is an essential event in the history of Monaco and franco-monegasque relations. The exhibition therefore formed part of Prince Albert II’s special interest in all the former Grimaldi de Monaco sites. The Prince wanted to enhance and expand his numismatic collections to the currencies of the former fiefdoms,” Lara Terlizzi told Monaco Info.

Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie and Louis Ducruet visited the exhibition wiht Professor Jean-Louis Charlet and Director Lara Terlizzi – © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

A 50 euro gold coin with the effigy of Prince Rainier III

The coins on display came from the former collection of the late numismatist Régis Chareyron, which was acquired by the Sovereign. The coinage dates from the end of the 12th century to the beginning of the 15th. In addition, the collection includes Monegasque coinage with the title of Duc de Valentinois, from Prince Honoré II to Antoine I and Jacques I.

During the visit, Prince Albert II received a €50 gold coin commemorating the centennial of the birth of Prince Rainier III. This gold coin, with a double effigy of the Builder Prince, is designed to remind us of the longevity and importance of his reign. This is the first time that Monaco has minted a €50 coin.

The coinage dates from the end of the 12th to the beginning of the 15th centuries – © Communication Directorate/ Frédéric Nebinger

You can acquire one too: 499 copies of the coin have been produced and are available for sale at the Stamp & Coin Museum. However, you will have to pay €2,500 for one of these unique coins!

Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie talk about their childhood with Prince Rainier III