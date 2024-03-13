Adriana Karembeu hosts Top Model International world final

It took place on Saturday 9 March at the Sporting Monte-Carlo, after almost two successful decades at the LIDO in Paris.

Advertising

175 finalists of 23 different nationalities were featured on Saturday at the spectacular show, watched by celebrity guests such as rapper JoeyStarr. This year, the patrons of Top Model International (TMI) were none other than actress, presenter and top model Adriana Karembeu, and Satya Olette. Discovered by Jean-Paul Gaultier and Kenzo, the actor and international top model is known for his unique style and his charity work.

In a sublime pink and gold sequinned dress, Adriana Karembeu had already caused a stir the day before the final, on Friday 8 March, at the gala dinner. She introduced the competition that would take place the following day, which she would be hosting alongside English actor Ricky Whittle, best known for his roles in the series “The 100” and “American Gods”. Another familiar face is Baptiste Giabiconi. The male model, discovered and catapulted to international stardom by Karl Lagerfeld, chaired the jury for the TMI 2024 world final.

A springboard for youth

Suzy Pemmers, aged 22, won one of the four categories of the 20th edition. As the Belgian told Monaco-Matin, this competition represents a real “springboard” for her career and a perfect opportunity for the participants to make contact with agencies and magazines.

Cécilia Marcacci, 2024 Female Leader of the Year

She and the winners in the other three categories were entitled to a photo shoot at the prestigious Monte-Carlo Casino with internationally renowned photographers. The next shoot for the young woman will take place in Zanzibar, Tanzania. “Thanks to Top Model International, my life has changed,” she said to our colleagues.