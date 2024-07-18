Barcelona friendly set to offer AS Monaco a terrific hit-out to wrap up their pre-season

The announcement that AS Monaco will play a friendly against Barcelona is one littered with excitement.

Set to face off with the Catalan giants on Monday the 12th of August at 8pm at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, this will serve as an ideal final test before Les Monegasques kick-off their Ligue 1 campaign the following weekend.

Looking forward to contesting their first Joan Gamper Trophy against Barca in the 59th edition of the famed tournament, Hansi Flick’s side will offer Adi Hutter’s team with a terrific hit-out ahead of their league opener vs. Saint-Etienne and season as a whole, where they’ll be making their return to the Champions League.

With both teams having finished second in their respective title races last term, they’ll both be keen to improve on this, as this friendly will offer both a valuable test to fine tune things.

Before this encounter, though, AS Monaco will do battle with Sturm Graz and Feyenoord in their quest to hit the ground running to begin the new crusade in style.