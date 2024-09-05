AS Monaco: Ismail Jakobs joins Galatasaray

AS Monaco have announced that Ismail Jakobs has moved to Galatasaray on a season-long loan, in a deal that includes a mandatory purchase option for the Turkish giants.

Having impressed in Les Monegasques’ terrific win over Olympique Lyonnais a little over a week ago, and proven to be a terrific option in the absence of Caio Henrique, who missed the majority of last season through injury, the move comes at an interesting time.

Indeed, seeing as Adi Hutter stated last week that he was keen to keep all three of his left-backs in Henrique, Kassoum Ouattara and Jakobs, Monaco will be hoping there’s no injuries in this area.

“Caio is now available, but when you are out for a while, it is not easy to come back. We obviously know his strengths and we know how important he is but for the moment, “Izo” deserves to be in the starting eleven because he played good games against Saint-Etienne, Barcelona and last season. With Kassoum, Ismail and Caio, I have three quality players in this position and after the international break, everyone will have their chance because we are going to play a lot of games,” Hutter explained.

Joining ASM back in 2020 from FC Koln before going on to play over 100 matches for the Principality club, the Senegalese international certainly made solid progress at Les Rouge et Blanc despite him often playing second fiddle to Henrique.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude for the past three years spent at AS Monaco. I have had the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally, and I have been fortunate to meet exceptional people who have become lifelong friends,” a grateful Jakobs said of his time with Monaco.

“These years have been filled with unforgettable moments, with their ups and downs, but always marked by a beautiful adventure. Today, I am happy to be able to leave the club on a positive note, grateful for everything I have experienced here.”

In a statement on their website, Monaco wished him all the best for the future, as the 25-year-old embarks on the next chapter of his career.