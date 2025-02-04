AS Monaco signs Al-Musrati on loan from Besiktas

AS Monaco have completed the signing of Moatasem Al-Musrati on loan from Besiktas to bolster their midfield ranks ahead of what will be a hectic second half of the season.

With Adi Hutter keen to bring in an experienced player in this area of the pitch, the strong and imposing Libyan international star is a shrewd acquisition by Les Monegasques, as the 189 cm powerhouse is set to be a terrific contributor on the defensive end especially due to his tireless work rate, brilliance in the challenge and positional awareness.

© AS Monaco

Arriving on an initial loan with an option to buy, Al-Musrati becomes the first Libyan to play for Monaco, which is interestingly the 62nd different nation to represent the Les Rouge et Blanc.

Having stamped his mark at Vitoria Guimaraes and Braga before joining Besiktas, moving to Monaco is a fantastic next step to test himself in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

© AS Monaco

Boasting valuable Champions League and Europa League experience and very familiar with moving clubs, expect Al-Musrati to quickly hit the ground running and be an integral component for Hutter’s team from the outset.