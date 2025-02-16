Reaction: AS Monaco’s superb win over Nantes serves as a fine precursor for Benfica showdown

Following AS Monaco’s smashing 7-1 victory over Nantes, Adi Hutter, Mika Biereth and Thilo Kehrer shared their reflections on what was a tremendous display, plus a range of other topics, including the enormous showdown with Benfica on Tuesday.

Character showcased

Although Monaco gained a huge advantage when Nicolas Cozza was sent off early, they still deserve immense credit for making the most of the situation to firstly overtun the deficit and then go on to record a scintillating triumph.

“Winning 7-1 is of course a special result, it’s a very big score, so I’m obviously happy. The start of the game was difficult because, before the first goal, they hit the post. You can imagine how unhappy we all were. The red card helped us a lot, nobody knows better what impact and what difficulties it can have to play with a man down,” Hutter explained.

“We managed to lead 2-1 at the break and I want to congratulate my team for the five goals scored in the second half. We always played forward, I am once again very happy with the result, but also with the attitude and reaction of my players. Over the last three games played at home, we have scored 14, which is a lot.”

Monaco’s man of the match, Biereth, was full of insight when talking on this memorable night at the office, which his sublime hat-trick was instrumental towards, stating: “When you score three goals, it’s a good night! But I’m not the only one who helped the team today, it was a good overall performance. We showed a good reaction. Now we know that there is an important match on Tuesday with the return leg of the Champions League play-off at Benfica.

“Sometimes we can expect this kind of complicated match. But the most important thing was to react and I think we did it well with these seven goals scored. Both teams did not want to lose this match. There was a lot of commitment with and without the ball. We were patient in the first half to find the fault twice. The second half was then very clean.”

Biereth masterclass

To continue on the theme of Biereth’s treble, which was his second consecutive Ligue 1 triple at home, and the Austrian coach was keen to point out how delighted he is with the new signing, who’s hit the ground running marvellously.

“I was very happy because this is the second time he’s scored a hat-trick. He’s making an impact and has already scored seven times in five games, it’s impressive. I’m also very happy with George Ilenikhena’s double, who was back after his injury,” commented the ASM boss.

Related Reading: Analysis: Masterful Mika Biereth propels AS Monaco to smashing win vs. Auxerre

Biereth’s goals also notably saw him become the first player to score seven goals in his first five appearances for AS Monaco in Ligue 1. He also became the second to achieve this feat in his first five league games in the 21st century after Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2012.

Benfica preparation

After this impressive body of work, the focus inherently switches to the Benfica clash, as Hutter wants his team to carry their confidence and momentum into this colossal road match.

“We can’t compare this match to the one against Benfica, in my opinion. Against Nantes, we played with a numerical advantage for more than 80 minutes and we were at home. On Tuesday in Lisbon, we will be in front of more than 60,000 supporters,” stated the 55-year-old.

“Of course, this result gives us confidence and shows that we can play good football. We will go to Portugal with a goal down, but I believe in the fact that we will achieve a good performance. In any case, we will give everything to qualify against a strong team at home.”

Monaco vice-captain Kehrer added his opinion on the upcoming challenge in Portugal that awaits, insisting: “When there are two big games and another that may seem a little less important, it’s not easy to be necessarily focused on this one in question. But we were able to be fully focused to be well prepared for the play-off. These goals are a good thing for the players, who were able to put desire, determination and influence into the match, whether they were the starters or substitutes.

“Although some phrases may seem basic, such as, “we need everyone” or “the state of mind is very important,” they are necessary and give us strength in these moments. We must bet on the unity we have among us because it can take us far.”

Praise for Ben Seghir and Minamino

The Austrian tactician rightfully highlighted the excellent showings produced by Ben Seghir and Takumi Minamino, with his words on the former being particularly notable given he’s endured a tough recent patch of form.

“Eliesse had a great start to the season and maybe some people thought he was going to do this all the time, but he is only 19. It is not the first time I have coached a player of his age. He had a more complicated period, it is normal for me, I knew I had to protect him in certain games. I think he is back by scoring a goal that was both important for him and us,” reflected the experienced manager.

This was what he had to say on the Japanese ace: “As an attacking player, when you score and provide assists, it’s always positive. The goal he scored tonight was, I think, more difficult than some of the chances he’s missed since the start of the season. I repeat, it’s a fantastic achievement, as was Lamine Camara’s assist. He had a big impact today, he remains a player who always looks to be in the open space to create chances.”

Stage set at the Estadio da Luz

Eager to build on this victory, all attention now shifts to the second leg of ASM’s massive UCL play-off against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, where Monaco will be fighting tooth and nail to secure a crucial win on the grand stage to progress.