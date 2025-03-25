New spending cap for Carlo app

The Monegasque cashback application will be capping annual spending per store at €3,000 from 1 April 2025, a measure that will affect under 9% of users.

After over five years serving local retail in Monaco, the Carlo application is about to undergo a significant change in the way it operates. As stated in a recent newsletter to users, the Prince’s Government has decided to introduce “a new ceiling on usage from 1st April 2025.”

According to the Carlo team, the aim of the measure is to guarantee “the programme’s sustainability” while enabling “more users to benefit from the programme” while “optimising public funding.”

A targeted cap, but freedom of use

The application, which has succeeded in “redirecting a significant proportion of consumption towards businesses in the Principality,” will continue to function as until now for the vast majority of its users. The main change is the introduction of “a ceiling of €3,000 per year per business.”

In real terms, shoppers will still be able to use Carlo in all partner stores, with no restrictions, but the financial returns (cash back) will apply to a maximum of €3,000 spent per year per store. The Carlo team points out that “the measure will affect under 9% of users.”

A smooth transition with notification in advance

To help users adjust to the new system, the application includes an alert: “As you near the limit for a given retailer, you will receive a notification informing you of the amount that can still be used at that retailer via the Carlo application.”

The new measure is about striking a balance “between the needs of users, retailers and public partners,” while maintaining Carlo’s original objective: to provide “a smooth and beneficial experience” while ensuring “sustainable support for local businesses.”