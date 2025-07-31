Friendly: Masterful AS Monaco secures another win over Torino

AS Monaco maintained their perfect pre-season run by winning for the second time in a row against Torino.

It was a repeat showing for the second leg of this double-header at the Performance Center against Torino. The day after the 3-1 victory vs the Italians, Adi Hütter’s squad delivered another polished display, posting an identical score of three goals to one. AS Monaco thus secured, under the watchful eye of President Dmitry Rybolovlev, its fifth consecutive win in this summer’s pre-season following their draw with Cercle Brugge to kick it off.

The Match

The Red and Whites confirmed their superiority from the outset with Breel Embolo’s headed effort hitting the right post from a corner in the 12th minute. It was eventually Folarin Balogun who opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, with a header from Soungoutou Magassa’s pass that lodged in the left side netting, which marked the American striker’s first goal of the pre-season.

Monaco then doubled their lead thanks to Kassoum Ouattara, who took advantage of a misunderstanding in the Torino defence just before half-time.

Torino’s reaction was swift after the break: Cesare Casadei reduced the deficit (2-1, 47th) before the coach made several substitutions to continue this momentum. But the Italians’ hopes were definitively dashed when Christian Mawissa stepped forward and managed to finish with a beautiful left-footed strike from the edge of the box. “The coach told me to take the ball in recovery and go and fix it. I leaned on Balo (Folarin Balogun), and I shot, it was instinctive! He really encourages me to make runs forward like that. I was happy and everyone congratulated me,” Mawissa said after the match. Friendly: AS Monaco edges past Torino in first of two matches vs the Italians

Hutter’s Debrief

“These two games against Torino were a good test for us. Today was a bit tough at the start in the duels, because modern football demands intensity, but I think we deserved to win because we were the better team on the pitch. I’m happy with our performance and to be able to count on a lot of players from the club’s youth system who deserve to get playing time,” explained the Austrian tactician.

Ajax Awaits

This fifth consecutive triumph in the preparation phase confirms the excellent work done by Adi Hütter and the rise in power of his squad. Les Monegasques now travel to Amsterdam this Sunday to take on Ajax, in what will be a brilliant test before the return of Ligue 1 action.