AS Monaco signs Bayer Leverkusen legend Lukáš Hradecký 

AS Monaco have confirmed the signing of Finnish international Lukáš Hradecký from Bayer Leverkusen to bolster their goalkeeping ranks, as the classy 35-year-old joins on a two-year deal with an option for a further season.

Bringing a wealth of experience, he arrives fresh off another solid campaign under the managerial mastery of Xabi Alonso (since departed to Real Madrid), where he helped them to German Super Cup glory and Bundesliga runners-up.

© AS Monaco

Also an instrumental figure in Leverkusen’s sensational unbeaten Bundesliga and DFB Cup double in 2023–24, he’s primed to be a serious asset for Adi Hütter’s squad both on and off the pitch.

Bundesliga star

Captaining Leverkusen since 2021 and nicknamed ‘The Spider’, Lukas Hradecký was named Bundesliga Goalkeeper of the Year in 2024. He also earned the club’s Player of the Season award four times (2018, 2020, 2021, 2023). Over his German stint, he notably set the foreign goalkeeper records for appearances (323) and clean sheets (92) and amassed 55 UEFA Champions League and Europa League appearances.

Finnish legend

As Finland’s first-choice gloveman, Hradecký’s racked up 101 caps since 2010 and has worn the captain’s armband for his country since 2021.

Hütter’s praise

“Everyone knows his vast experience, which was one of the main reasons for our interest in him. He’s an additional reinforcement that will help us secure as many wins and therefore points as possible. Starting next week on the first day of the championship, we’re ready for the season, and that’s what matters most.”

© AS Monaco

Superb career continues at ASM

Born in Bratislava but raised in Turku, Finland, Hradecký came through the TPS academy before making his professional debut with Esbjerg in 2009. He then spent two crusades between the posts at Brøndby (2013–15) before embarking on a decade in Germany, first at Eintracht Frankfurt – where he lifted the 2018 DFB-Pokal – and later at Leverkusen. The superb shot-stopper now looks forward to this exciting next chapter with AS Monaco.