Intouch, a new “Made in Monaco” social network coming soon

Intouch will be available on Google Play and the App Store. © Unsplash/Rami Al-zayat

Intouch, the very first “Made in Monaco” social network, is about to launch with the goal of revolutionising how we connect. It’s a world of possibilities at your fingertips, enabling users to discover, connect and create.

A digital innovation is coming soon to the Principality — and far beyond. Intouch is an app developed by Monegasque entrepreneur Axel Sategna, currently supported by Monaco Boost. While its full list of features remains under wraps for now, the platform has a clear mission: to turn every free moment into a genuine, shared experience.

Rather than being just another social network, Intouch offers a different approach. “Many people — residents, newcomers or even visitors — struggle to know what to do when and with whom. Intouch wants to provide a simple and useful answer,” its founder said.

The countdown is on: the official launch is scheduled in the coming weeks on Google Play and the App Store. In the meantime, the curious can follow the journey already on Instagram via @intouchapp.

Intouch could well transform the way you live and interact in your city — and beyond.